Sri Lanka's Beloved Suzi Croner Returns Home for Oktoberfest 2026

She won hearts across Sri Lanka as the vibrant lead vocalist of the iconic 1990s band Friends, and now Suzi Croner is set to make a triumphant homecoming — this time for a very special celebration on Colombo's entertainment calendar.

The celebrated singer, who has built a distinguished musical career in Switzerland under the name Suzi Flückiger, will take to the stage at a popular Colombo venue for Oktoberfest 2026, delighting fans who have long followed her journey from the local music scene to the international stage.

A Familiar Voice Returns

Suzi rose to prominence in Sri Lanka during the 1990s as the frontline vocalist of Friends, a band that became a staple of the island's vibrant live music scene. Her energetic performances and magnetic stage presence made her one of the most recognisable faces in local entertainment during that era.

After relocating to Europe, she carved out a successful career in Switzerland, earning a strong following and cementing her reputation as a seasoned performer on the international circuit.

Oktoberfest 2026 Takes Centre Stage

Her return to Sri Lanka for Oktoberfest 2026 is expected to generate considerable excitement among fans of her generation as well as younger audiences discovering her talent for the first time. The event promises to be a memorable evening blending live music, festive atmosphere, and a healthy dose of nostalgia.

Further details regarding the venue, date, and supporting acts for Oktoberfest 2026 are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.