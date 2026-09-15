Tamil Groups Take to the Streets in Northern Sri Lanka Over Unmet Political Demands

Tamil political parties and civil society activists staged weekend protests across the Northern Province, directing sharp criticism at President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's government over what demonstrators described as a continued failure to address longstanding Tamil grievances.

Demonstrators Voice Frustration Over Broken Promises

The protests, which drew participants from multiple Tamil political organisations and activist groups, reflected growing impatience within the Tamil community over issues that have remained unresolved for years. Demonstrators argued that despite assurances made during the lead-up to last year's elections, the current administration has yet to take meaningful steps toward addressing their core demands.

Among the concerns raised were the return of land still occupied by the military in the North and East, accountability for alleged wartime abuses, the release of political prisoners, and greater devolution of political power to the Tamil-majority provinces.

A Pattern of Longstanding Demands

Tamil community leaders have long maintained that successive governments in Colombo have offered promises during election campaigns only to shelve those commitments once in office. The weekend demonstrations signalled that many within the Tamil community view President Dissanayake's administration with similar scepticism, despite his party's broader progressive rhetoric.

Return of military-occupied land to civilian owners in the North and East

Justice and accountability for victims of the civil war's final stages

Release of individuals held under the Prevention of Terrorism Act

Meaningful implementation of constitutional provisions on devolution

Protesters maintained that words alone are no longer sufficient and that the Tamil people require concrete government action without further delay.

Political Significance for the New Government

The demonstrations present an early test for President Dissanayake, whose National People's Power administration came to power on a platform of systemic change and good governance. How his government responds to Tamil political aspirations is expected to be closely watched both domestically and by the international community, including diaspora groups and foreign governments that have long called for a lasting political solution in Sri Lanka.

Political analysts note that building trust with Tamil communities in the North and East will require more than policy announcements — it will demand visible, verifiable action on the ground. The weekend protests serve as a pointed reminder that patience within those communities is wearing thin.