Sri Lanka Eyes Fuel Price Hike as Houthi Attacks Threaten Global Oil Supply

Sri Lanka's government is considering a revision of fuel prices before the end of the month, as disruptions to global oil supply chains continue to mount in the wake of Houthi militant attacks on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure.

Foreign Suppliers Push for Price Revision

Foreign fuel suppliers operating in Sri Lanka have formally requested a revision of domestic fuel prices, citing the increasing pressure on global markets caused by ongoing attacks targeting Saudi Arabia — the world's largest oil exporter. The request has placed the government under renewed pressure to act swiftly to reflect the changing cost realities.

Energy Minister Anura Karunathilak confirmed that the government is currently weighing the proposal, with a decision expected before the close of the month.

Global Supply Disruptions Drive Concerns

The Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure have sent ripples through international energy markets, raising fears of sustained supply shortages and price volatility. As an island nation heavily dependent on fuel imports, Sri Lanka remains particularly vulnerable to such global shocks.

Impact on Sri Lankan Consumers

Any upward revision in fuel prices would have wide-reaching consequences for Sri Lankan households and businesses, potentially driving up the cost of transportation, goods, and essential services across the island. This comes at a sensitive time as the country continues its economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years.

The government is expected to make a formal announcement regarding the fuel price decision in the coming days, with all eyes on the Energy Ministry for further guidance.