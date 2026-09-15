Sajith Urges United Front to Combat El Niño and La Niña Threats to Sri Lanka

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has issued a strong call for collective action, urging the government, the opposition, and the general public to join forces in addressing the growing threats posed by the El Niño and La Niña weather phenomena on Sri Lanka.

A Call Beyond Party Lines

Premadasa stressed that the impacts of these climate events transcend political boundaries, making it essential for all stakeholders — regardless of their affiliations — to set aside differences and work in unity toward safeguarding the nation's people and resources.

El Niño and La Niña are opposing climate patterns that cause significant disruptions to weather systems worldwide. In Sri Lanka, their effects have historically resulted in severe droughts, devastating floods, and widespread agricultural losses, placing immense pressure on rural communities and the national economy.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka remains particularly vulnerable to the consequences of these climatic shifts. Farmers dependent on seasonal rainfall, fishing communities along the coast, and urban populations in flood-prone areas all stand to suffer considerably when these weather patterns intensify.

Prolonged droughts linked to El Niño can devastate paddy cultivation and drinking water supplies.

La Niña-driven heavy rainfall increases the risk of landslides and flooding across multiple districts.

Infrastructure damage from extreme weather events places additional strain on an already recovering economy.

Opposition Leader's Message

The challenges brought by El Niño and La Niña are not challenges for one party or one government — they are challenges for all of us as Sri Lankans. We must face them together.

Premadasa's appeal reflects a growing recognition among political leaders that climate-related crises demand coordinated national responses rather than fragmented efforts driven by competing interests.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its economic recovery, experts warn that the added burden of climate disruption could significantly undermine progress if proactive and unified measures are not put in place without delay.

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