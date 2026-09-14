Welikade Prison Officer Nabbed for Allegedly Smuggling Drugs Hidden in Shoes

A prison officer attached to Welikade Prison has been taken into custody after he was allegedly caught attempting to smuggle drugs into the facility concealed within his footwear, police said.

Contraband Hidden in Footwear

The officer is accused of trying to bring narcotics past security checkpoints by hiding the illegal substances inside his shoes — a method commonly used to evade routine inspections at correctional facilities. The arrest has raised fresh concerns over the integrity of security procedures at one of Sri Lanka's most prominent prisons.

Arrest at Welikade

Welikade Prison, located in Colombo, is among the largest and most high-profile correctional institutions in the country. The detention of a serving officer on drug smuggling allegations has drawn significant attention, highlighting the persistent challenge authorities face in preventing contraband from entering prison walls.

Ongoing Concerns Over Prison Drug Networks

The incident adds to a growing list of cases in which individuals entrusted with maintaining law and order within Sri Lanka's prison system have themselves been implicated in illegal activity. Authorities continue to stress the need for stringent internal checks to prevent such breaches from occurring.

The arrested officer is currently in police custody, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.