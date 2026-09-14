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Sri Lanka Cricket Icon Aravinda de Silva Mourns the Loss of His Mother

14 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
2 Comments
Sri Lanka Cricket Icon Aravinda de Silva Mourns the Loss of His Mother

Sri Lankan cricket legend Aravinda de Silva is in mourning following the passing of his beloved mother, Rani de Silva, who was widely regarded as a cherished and influential presence in his life.

Rani de Silva's death has drawn an outpouring of condolences from across Sri Lanka, particularly from the cricketing community, which holds Aravinda de Silva in the highest esteem as one of the island nation's greatest sporting icons.

Aravinda de Silva remains one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated cricketers, best remembered for his extraordinary performance during the 1996 Cricket World Cup, where his match-winning contributions helped Sri Lanka claim their maiden World Cup title. His mother's steadfast support was considered an integral part of the foundation behind his remarkable career.

Rani de Silva was known among those close to the family as a warm and deeply respected figure whose influence extended far beyond the household. Her passing marks a profound personal loss for one of Sri Lanka's most treasured sporting heroes.

The cricket fraternity, fans, and well-wishers from across the country have extended their heartfelt sympathies to Aravinda de Silva and his family during this difficult time.

Lanka Newspapers joins the nation in offering sincere condolences to the de Silva family as they grieve the loss of a truly beloved matriarch.

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K
Kasun Perera 14 Sep 2026

So sad. Aravinda is a legend, deepest condolences to the whole family.

O
Oshadi Senanayake 14 Sep 2026

Yes men, must be very hard for him. May she rest in peace.

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