Cricket Injury Exposes Alarming Gaps in Sri Lanka Cricket's Medical Preparedness

The adequacy of medical support at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) domestic tournaments has come under intense scrutiny following an injury incident involving cricketer Chamika Gunasekara, prompting widespread criticism from players, officials, and supporters alike.

Incident Sparks Outrage

The injury to Gunasekara during a major SLC domestic fixture has shone a harsh light on what many are describing as a deeply troubling lack of emergency medical preparedness at cricket grounds hosting professional-level competition. Questions are being asked at the highest levels about whether adequate resources and personnel were present to respond to a player in distress.

Among the most striking concerns raised was the apparent absence of basic emergency equipment — with reports suggesting that even a stretcher was not readily available at the venue. For a governing body of SLC's standing, such an oversight has been met with disbelief and frustration across the local cricket community.

A Question of Duty of Care

Player welfare is a fundamental obligation for any sporting organisation, and critics argue that SLC has fallen significantly short of the standards expected at this level of the game. The incident has reignited broader conversations about the investment — or lack thereof — directed towards the health and safety infrastructure supporting domestic cricketers in Sri Lanka.

Absence of proper on-site medical personnel has been flagged as a primary concern.

The lack of essential emergency equipment, including a stretcher, has drawn sharp criticism.

Domestic players are said to feel increasingly vulnerable given the inadequate support structures in place.

Calls for Immediate Action

Following the incident, voices within the cricket community have called on Sri Lanka Cricket to conduct an urgent review of its medical protocols across all domestic tournament venues. Many argue that corrective measures must be implemented without delay to prevent a similar — or potentially more serious — situation from occurring in the future.

The question being asked loudly and clearly is simple: if a top-level domestic cricket tournament cannot guarantee a stretcher on the boundary, what does that say about how Sri Lanka values its players?

Sri Lanka Cricket is yet to issue a formal statement addressing the specific circumstances surrounding Gunasekara's injury or the medical arrangements that were in place at the time of the incident. The cricketing public, however, is watching closely — and expecting answers.

As domestic cricket continues to serve as the primary pipeline for developing future national stars, ensuring the physical safety of those players is not merely an administrative responsibility — it is a moral one.