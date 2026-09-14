Point Pedro Residents Stage Protest Demanding Removal of Military Camps from Northern Sri Lanka

Demonstrators gather in Point Pedro to voice long-standing grievances over military presence

Residents of Point Pedro in the Jaffna District took to the streets in a public demonstration, demanding that the Sri Lankan military vacate camps established in the northern region. The protest reflects growing frustration among Tamil communities in the North over the continued military footprint on civilian land years after the end of the civil war.

Community Calls for Return of Land

Demonstrators who gathered at the protest voiced their opposition to the ongoing occupation of land by military installations in the area. Residents and activists have long argued that the presence of such camps restricts the daily lives of local communities and prevents displaced families from returning to and reclaiming their properties.

The protest in Point Pedro is part of a broader pattern of demonstrations that have periodically taken place across the Northern Province, where communities continue to press authorities for the release of privately owned and community lands still held under military control.

A Recurring Issue in Post-War North

More than fifteen years after the conclusion of Sri Lanka's decades-long armed conflict, the question of military land occupation in the Northern and Eastern provinces remains a deeply sensitive and unresolved issue. Tamil residents and civil society groups have repeatedly called on the government in Colombo to accelerate the return of such lands as a meaningful step toward post-war reconciliation.

Protesters demanded the immediate removal of military camps from civilian areas in Point Pedro

The demonstration highlights ongoing tensions over land rights in the Northern Province

Advocacy groups have linked land release to broader reconciliation efforts

The Sri Lankan government has over the years returned portions of military-held land in the North, but critics argue that the pace has been far too slow and that significant tracts remain under military control without adequate justification given the post-war context.

The continued presence of military camps on civilian land is seen by many in the Tamil community as a symbol of unresolved grievances stemming from the war and its aftermath.

It remains to be seen whether the latest demonstration in Point Pedro will prompt a formal response from defence authorities or elected officials representing the region. Community leaders are expected to continue pressing their demands through both public protest and political channels.