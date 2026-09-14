SLPP Organiser Sagara Kariyawasam Defends Alcohol Use at Party Rallies

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) organiser Sagara Kariyawasam has sparked controversy after publicly stating that the party cannot instruct supporters to refrain from consuming alcohol when attending its political rallies.

A Candid Admission

Kariyawasam made the remarks in what many observers are describing as a strikingly candid acknowledgment of the realities on the ground at large political gatherings in Sri Lanka. His comments have drawn both criticism and debate across political circles and social media platforms.

"We cannot tell people not to consume alcohol when they come to our rally," Kariyawasam stated bluntly, suggesting that placing such restrictions on attendees would be neither practical nor enforceable for the party.

Reactions and Implications

The statement has raised questions about discipline, public conduct, and the standards expected of supporters at political events. Critics argue that political parties have a responsibility to promote orderly and sober environments at their public gatherings, particularly when such events attract large crowds including families and young people.

Others, however, suggest that Kariyawasam was simply being honest about a widespread cultural reality that many political parties quietly tolerate but rarely acknowledge openly.

A Broader Concern

The remarks have reignited a broader conversation about the role of alcohol at political rallies in Sri Lanka, an issue that civic groups and health advocates have long flagged as a concern. The consumption of alcohol at such events has historically been linked to incidents of unruly behaviour and has been criticised by religious leaders across the island.

As of the time of publication, no official response had been issued by the SLPP leadership addressing Kariyawasam's comments or clarifying the party's official stance on the matter.

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