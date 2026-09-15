Court of Appeal Forms Three-Judge Panel to Hear Contempt Case Against Wimal, Gammanpila and Dilith

The Court of Appeal has taken a significant step by appointing a three-judge bench to examine a contempt of court complaint filed against prominent political figures, former ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila, along with media personality and businessman Dilith Jayaweera.

Bench Constituted to Examine Complaint

The decision to constitute a special three-judge panel reflects the seriousness with which the Court of Appeal is treating the allegations brought forward. Such a bench formation is typically reserved for matters of considerable legal weight and public importance, signalling that the court intends to scrutinise the complaint with the utmost rigour.

Weerawansa and Gammanpila, both veteran politicians who have held ministerial portfolios in past administrations, now find themselves at the centre of a legal challenge that could have significant implications for their public standing. Jayaweera, a well-known figure in Sri Lanka's media and business circles, is also named in the complaint.

What Is Contempt of Court?

Contempt of court proceedings are initiated when an individual or party is alleged to have shown disrespect toward the judiciary, interfered with the administration of justice, or violated a court order. A finding of contempt can carry serious consequences, including fines or custodial sentences.

Significance for Sri Lankan Public

The appointment of a three-judge bench underscores the judiciary's commitment to addressing matters that potentially undermine the integrity of the court system. Political observers and legal experts are expected to closely monitor the proceedings, given the high-profile nature of those implicated.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the contempt allegations and the dates on which the newly constituted bench will take up the matter are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the Court of Appeal.

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