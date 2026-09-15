Rs. 7.1 Billion Worth of Health Infrastructure Projects Set for Launch Across Four Districts

A series of major health infrastructure projects worth Rs. 7.1 billion are set to be officially inaugurated on September 16, with foundation stones to be laid across four districts in the Northern and North Central provinces of Sri Lanka.

Significant Investment in Public Healthcare

The upcoming groundbreaking ceremonies mark a significant step forward in the government's efforts to strengthen public health facilities in regions that have long required improved medical infrastructure. The projects span multiple districts and are expected to bring substantial improvements to healthcare access for communities in those areas.

Four Districts to Benefit

Residents across the four targeted districts stand to benefit considerably from the planned facilities, which are part of a broader national initiative to upgrade and expand the country's healthcare network. The investment reflects growing attention to healthcare development in the Northern and North Central provinces.

Total investment value: Rs. 7.1 billion

Inauguration date: September 16

Regions covered: Northern and North Central provinces

Number of districts involved: Four

Strengthening Regional Health Services

The foundation stone-laying ceremonies are expected to draw attention to the government's commitment to bridging the healthcare gap between urban centres and regional communities. Once completed, the new facilities are anticipated to ease pressure on existing hospitals and provide more accessible medical services to underserved populations.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the facilities and their projected completion timelines are expected to be announced closer to the inauguration date.