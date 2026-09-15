SLMC National List MP Abdul Wahid Resigns, Creating Parliamentary Vacancy

A vacancy has emerged in Sri Lanka's Parliament following the resignation of M.S. Abdul Wahid, a National List Member of Parliament representing the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC).

Acting Secretary-General of Parliament Hansa Abeyratne has formally notified the Chairman of the Election Commission regarding the vacancy created by Abdul Wahid's departure from his parliamentary seat.

Formal Notification to Election Commission

The official communication from Parliament's Acting Secretary-General to the Election Commission marks the beginning of the process to fill the vacancy left by the outgoing SLMC National List MP. Under Sri Lanka's electoral framework, National List seats that fall vacant through resignation are typically filled through a nomination process managed in consultation with the relevant political party.

SLMC Representation in Parliament

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, one of the country's prominent minority political parties, holds National List representation in Parliament. The resignation of Abdul Wahid is expected to prompt the party to put forward a replacement nominee to occupy the vacant seat in accordance with established constitutional and electoral procedures.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Abdul Wahid's resignation and the timeline for filling the vacancy are yet to be officially disclosed by Parliament or the Election Commission.