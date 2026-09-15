Aneurin Donald Set for England Debut as Three-Match T20I Series Against Sri Lanka Gets Underway in Southampton

England have named their playing XI for the first Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka, with 29-year-old Aneurin Donald handed his debut as the three-match series gets underway in Southampton.

Donald Gets the Nod

The hard-hitting batsman Aneurin Donald has been rewarded for his consistent domestic form with a maiden England call-up, earning his place in the starting lineup for the opening fixture of the series. The 29-year-old, who has long been considered one of English county cricket's most explosive talents, will now have the opportunity to showcase his abilities on the international stage.

Series Opener at Southampton

Southampton plays host to the first of three T20Is between England and Sri Lanka, a fixture that promises to be an exciting contest between two competitive cricketing nations. For Sri Lanka, the series represents a valuable opportunity to build momentum in the shortest format of the game ahead of future ICC tournaments.

What to Watch

Aneurin Donald's international debut will be among the key storylines of the match

Sri Lanka will be eager to make an early impression in the series opener

The result will set the tone for the remainder of the three-match contest

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be watching closely as their national side takes on the hosts, with the series offering both teams a chance to fine-tune their T20 strategies in a competitive international environment.

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