Rs. 73 Billion Kalu Ganga Water Project to Transform Water Supply Across Colombo and Kalutara

Landmark Infrastructure Project Set to Address Growing Water Demand

A landmark water supply initiative valued at Rs. 73 billion is poised to get underway, with the Kalu Ganga Water Project targeting the long-term water needs of communities stretching from Kalutara to Colombo.

A Project of National Significance

The ambitious undertaking is expected to play a critical role in addressing the increasing demand for clean and reliable water supply in some of Sri Lanka's most densely populated districts. Both Colombo and Kalutara have experienced growing pressure on existing water infrastructure in recent years, making this investment a much-needed step forward for the country's utility sector.

Scope and Coverage

The project draws its water resources from the Kalu Ganga river, one of Sri Lanka's major waterways, which flows through the Western Province before reaching the Indian Ocean near Kalutara. Planners have identified this river as a sustainable source capable of supporting the water requirements of a large and growing population across the two districts.

Project value: Rs. 73 billion

Primary water source: Kalu Ganga river

Beneficiary regions: Kalutara and Colombo districts

Addressing a Long-Standing Need

Residents and local authorities in both districts have long called for upgraded water supply infrastructure. Rapid urbanisation, population growth, and the strain placed on ageing pipelines have made disruptions to water supply a recurring concern for households and businesses alike.

The Kalu Ganga Water Project represents one of the most significant investments in Sri Lanka's water supply infrastructure in recent memory, promising lasting benefits for millions of residents.

Further details regarding the project timeline, implementing agencies, and funding arrangements are expected to be announced as planning progresses. Authorities have indicated that the initiative will be developed with a focus on long-term sustainability and equitable access to safe drinking water for all communities within the project's coverage area.

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