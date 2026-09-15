Sri Lanka Moves to Mandate Child Crime Background Checks for Public Sector Job Applicants

New Safeguard Proposed for Public Service Recruitment

The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs has unveiled a significant new proposal aimed at strengthening child protection across Sri Lanka's public sector, requiring prospective government employees to undergo criminal background checks specifically related to offences against children before being confirmed in their posts.

What the Proposal Entails

Under the proposed measure, individuals seeking entry into public service would be required to obtain a clearance certificate confirming they have no recorded history of child-related crimes. The initiative is designed to ensure that those working within government institutions — particularly in roles that bring them into contact with children — are properly vetted before taking up their duties.

The Ministry has positioned the move as a proactive step toward creating safer environments for children across all public sector settings, including schools, health facilities, and social welfare institutions.

A Growing Focus on Child Safety

This proposal forms part of a broader national effort to tighten safeguards around child welfare in Sri Lanka. Authorities have increasingly acknowledged the need for systematic screening mechanisms, recognising that institutional settings can pose risks to vulnerable young people when proper checks are not in place.

Child rights advocates have long called for stronger vetting procedures within the public sector, arguing that employment clearance processes have historically lacked specific provisions addressing crimes against minors.

Next Steps

The Ministry is expected to work alongside relevant law enforcement and public administration bodies to establish the framework through which such clearances would be issued and verified. Further details regarding implementation timelines and the specific categories of public servants to be covered are anticipated in the coming weeks.

If adopted, the policy would mark one of the most concrete steps Sri Lanka has taken to institutionalise child protection standards within its public service recruitment process.