Bags Carrying Rs. 320 Million Worth of 'Kush' Drug Discovered Abandoned at Bandaranaike International Airport

Authorities at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have made a significant drug seizure after two abandoned bags containing a large quantity of the synthetic drug known as 'Kush' were discovered on the premises, with the total street value of the haul estimated at approximately Rs. 320 million.

Bags Left Behind at the Airport

The bags, which were found unattended within the airport complex, raised immediate suspicion among security personnel. Upon inspection, the contents were confirmed to be 'Kush', a dangerous synthetic substance that has been increasingly intercepted by Sri Lankan law enforcement in recent times.

The discovery marks one of the more substantial drug finds to be made at the country's main international gateway, highlighting growing concerns over the use of airports as transit points for narcotics entering the island.

About the Drug 'Kush'

'Kush' is a synthetic cannabinoid that has gained notoriety across South Asia for its highly addictive properties and severe health risks. The substance has been increasingly linked to drug abuse cases reported in Sri Lanka, prompting intensified efforts by authorities to curb its flow into the country.

Investigation Underway

Security and law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation to determine who the bags belonged to and how they came to be left at the airport. Officials are examining airport surveillance footage and reviewing passenger records as part of their efforts to identify those responsible.

No arrests had been confirmed at the time of reporting, though investigators are believed to be pursuing several leads. The seized drugs have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further processing and analysis.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle Sri Lanka faces in preventing dangerous narcotics from crossing its borders, with BIA remaining a critical point of vigilance in the country's counter-narcotics operations.