Stray Dogs Behind Nearly a Third of Sri Lanka's Road Accidents, Figures Reveal

A Growing Crisis on Sri Lankan Roads

Stray and free-roaming dogs have emerged as a significant threat to road safety across Sri Lanka, with new figures indicating that the animals are linked to approximately 30 percent of all road accidents recorded in the country. The alarming statistic has reignited urgent calls for authorities to address the island's long-standing stray dog population problem.

A Danger That Affects Everyone

Road users across Sri Lanka — from motorcyclists and three-wheeler drivers to bus passengers and pedestrians — face daily encounters with dogs that wander onto busy highways, rural roads, and urban streets alike. When vehicles swerve suddenly to avoid a dog, or collide with one directly, the consequences can be catastrophic, often resulting in serious injuries or fatalities.

The problem is particularly acute during nighttime hours, when dogs are more active and visibility on poorly lit roads is severely limited. Motorcyclists, who make up a large proportion of road users in Sri Lanka, are considered especially vulnerable in such encounters.

A Long-Standing Problem Without a Lasting Solution

Sri Lanka has struggled for decades to manage its stray dog population in a humane and effective manner. While various local authorities have implemented sterilisation and vaccination programmes over the years, enforcement has been inconsistent and the overall population of roaming dogs remains high in both urban and rural areas.

Animal welfare advocates have long argued that culling is not a sustainable answer, and instead pushed for widespread adoption of the Trap-Neuter-Return model. However, critics point out that progress under any approach has been far too slow given the scale of the problem.

Calls for Urgent Government Action

Road safety experts and public health officials are urging the government to treat the stray dog issue as a serious national road safety priority rather than solely an animal welfare concern. Among the measures being recommended are:

Accelerated and adequately funded sterilisation programmes nationwide

Stronger coordination between local government bodies and road safety authorities

Improved street lighting in accident-prone areas known for stray dog activity

Public awareness campaigns targeting drivers, especially motorcyclists

The link between stray dogs and road accidents is no longer anecdotal — it is a measurable public safety emergency that demands a coordinated national response.

The Human Cost

Beyond the statistics, the human toll is deeply felt in communities across the country. Families have lost loved ones, and many survivors of dog-related road accidents carry life-altering injuries. The economic burden — through medical costs, vehicle damage, and lost productivity — adds further weight to a problem that can no longer be treated as a minor inconvenience.

With road accidents already ranking among the leading causes of death and injury in Sri Lanka, the revelation that dogs contribute to nearly one in three incidents underscores the need for immediate, concerted action from policymakers, local authorities, and the public alike.