Meteorology Department Warns of Severe Lightning Risk Across 21 Districts

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a red alert warning for severe lightning activity across 21 districts, urging residents to take immediate precautions as dangerous weather conditions sweep across much of the island.

Wide Coverage of Affected Regions

The red alert advisory covers several key provinces, including the North-central, North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva regions, signalling a widespread and serious threat to public safety across a significant portion of the country.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

Authorities are calling on residents in the affected districts to remain vigilant and take all necessary safety measures during the period of severe lightning activity. People are advised to stay indoors wherever possible and avoid open areas, tall structures, and large bodies of water during the warning period.

Avoid seeking shelter under trees during thunderstorms

Stay away from electrical appliances and metal objects during lightning activity

Fishermen and those engaged in outdoor occupations are strongly advised to suspend activities

Motorists should exercise heightened caution on roads during adverse weather conditions

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather patterns closely and may issue further updates as conditions develop across the affected regions.

Sri Lanka has experienced increasingly volatile weather patterns in recent times, with meteorological officials emphasising the importance of heeding official advisories to prevent loss of life and injury. Lightning strikes pose a significant and often underestimated danger, and the public is encouraged to treat red alert warnings with the utmost seriousness.

Residents in the 21 affected districts are advised to stay tuned to official updates from the Department of Meteorology for the latest information on the evolving weather situation.

Related Video