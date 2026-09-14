Sri Lanka Mourns the Loss of Legendary Artist Daya Nellampitiya at Age 91

Sri Lanka's vibrant arts community is in mourning following the passing of celebrated veteran artist Daya Nellampitiya, who died at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy that has profoundly shaped the country's cultural landscape.

A Life Dedicated to the Arts

Nellampitiya was widely regarded as one of Sri Lanka's most distinguished creative figures, having dedicated the greater part of his long life to the pursuit and promotion of artistic excellence. His contributions spanned decades, earning him deep respect among peers, enthusiasts, and younger generations of artists who looked to him as both an inspiration and a guiding force.

The news of his passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the country, with fellow artists, cultural figures, and members of the public expressing their grief and honouring his remarkable life's work.

An Enduring Legacy

Throughout his nine decades, Nellampitiya remained a steadfast champion of Sri Lankan artistic tradition, contributing significantly to the enrichment of the nation's cultural identity. His work is remembered not only for its artistic merit but also for the way it captured and preserved the spirit of Sri Lankan life and heritage.

The arts community has lost a towering figure, but the body of work and the values Daya Nellampitiya leaves behind will continue to inspire generations of Sri Lankan artists for years to come.