Sri Lanka and India Launch Five-Day Naval Exercise SLINEX 2026 in Visakhapatnam

The Sri Lanka Navy and the Indian Navy have commenced their joint maritime exercise SLINEX 2026 in the Indian port city of Visakhapatnam, with the drill kicking off today, January 14.

Strengthening Maritime Ties

The bilateral naval exercise, which is set to run over five days, forms part of ongoing efforts by both nations to deepen their defence cooperation and build stronger maritime partnerships in the region.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, the primary objectives of SLINEX 2026 are to enhance operational interoperability between the two navies, reinforce mutual cooperation, and promote greater coordination between Sri Lankan and Indian naval forces.

A Platform for Regional Security

SLINEX has long served as a cornerstone of the defence relationship between Sri Lanka and India, bringing together naval personnel from both countries to refine joint operational capabilities and share expertise. The exercise reflects the strategic importance both nations place on maintaining stability and security across the waters of the Indian Ocean region.

Visakhapatnam, a major naval hub on India's eastern coastline, provides an ideal setting for the exercise, offering advanced facilities and infrastructure to support the wide range of activities planned during the five-day programme.

Further details regarding specific drills and activities scheduled as part of SLINEX 2026 are expected to be released by the Sri Lanka Navy in the coming days.

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