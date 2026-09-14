India Openers Demolish Sri Lanka as Shafali-Mandhana Partnership Steers Dominant Victory

India's women's cricket team delivered a commanding performance against Sri Lanka, with opening batters Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana combining for a formidable 129-run partnership that set the tone for a comprehensive victory over the island nation's side.

Openers Set the Platform

The Indian pair wasted no time in putting the Sri Lankan bowling attack to the sword, constructing a century-plus opening stand that effectively put the match beyond doubt early in the contest. Shafali and Mandhana, widely regarded as one of the most destructive opening combinations in women's cricket today, played with both aggression and precision to pile on the pressure from the very first over.

Sri Lanka Crumble Under Chase

When it came to Sri Lanka's turn with the bat, the home side found themselves unable to mount any meaningful resistance. The Lankan batting lineup folded for a meagre 111 runs, falling well short of the target set by the Indian side. The collapse will be a cause for serious concern for Sri Lankan cricket officials and supporters alike, as the team struggled to find any significant contributions down the order.

A Familiar Story for Sri Lanka

The result reflects a wider challenge facing Sri Lanka's women's team, which has repeatedly found itself outclassed when confronted with top-ranked opposition. While local fans will be disappointed by the performance, the match nonetheless offered young Sri Lankan players valuable exposure at the highest level of the game.

India, buoyed by the form of their experienced openers, continue to assert themselves as one of the premier forces in women's international cricket, with this victory further underlining the gulf that currently exists between the two sides.

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