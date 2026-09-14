Zverev Crowned US Open Champion After Thrilling Victory Over Shelton

German Star Claims Long-Awaited Grand Slam Glory in New York

Alexander Zverev has finally broken through at a Grand Slam, defeating American Ben Shelton to claim the US Open title in a gripping final that had the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the edge of their seats throughout.

The German world number two has long been considered one of the most talented players of his generation, and the New York triumph represents the crowning moment of a career that many felt was destined for Grand Slam success. Zverev held his nerve at the critical moments to deny the hard-hitting Shelton, who had captured the imagination of the home crowd with his powerful and explosive style of play.

A Victory Built on Resilience

Zverev's win was a testament to his mental strength and physical endurance. Shelton, known for his booming serve and aggressive baseline game, pushed the German champion to his limits, but Zverev's consistency and tactical awareness proved the decisive factors across the contest.

The victory will be celebrated across the tennis world as a breakthrough moment for a player who has faced significant challenges in recent years, including a serious ankle injury at the 2022 French Open that threatened to derail his career entirely.

What the Title Means

For Zverev, the US Open title is more than just a trophy — it is validation of years of perseverance through adversity. Having previously reached Grand Slam finals without converting, the German finally has his name etched into the sport's most prestigious honours list.

Shelton, meanwhile, will take enormous encouragement from his run to the final, with the young American widely expected to challenge for major honours in the years ahead as he continues to develop into one of the game's most exciting talents.

The conclusion of the 2025 US Open sets the stage for what promises to be a fascinating final stretch of the tennis season, with Zverev now firmly established among the elite of world tennis.

Related Video