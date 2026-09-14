Rumesh Tharanga Claims Inaugural Ultimate Championship Javelin Title in Budapest

Sri Lankan javelin star Rumesh Tharanga has delivered a stunning performance in Budapest, claiming the men's javelin title at the inaugural Ultimate Championship and cementing his status as one of the world's premier throwers.

Tharanga outclassed a highly competitive field that included two of the most formidable names in the discipline this season — Trinidad and Tobago's Anderson Peters and Germany's Julian Weber — to secure the coveted title at the prestigious new event.

A Championship-Defining Third Round

The Diamond League champion turned the contest decisively in his favour with a crucial third-round throw, leapfrogging both Weber and Peters in the standings at that critical juncture and refusing to relinquish the lead thereafter.

The victory represents a landmark moment not only for Tharanga personally but for Sri Lankan athletics as a whole, with the country's flag-bearer in field events once again proving he can rise to the occasion against world-class opposition on the biggest stages.

A Season of Dominance

The Budapest triumph adds yet another prestigious title to what has been an exceptional season for Tharanga. Having already secured the Diamond League crown, the Sri Lankan athlete has consistently demonstrated the form and nerve required to compete with and beat the very best in the world.

Peters and Weber, both of whom have posed the stiffest competition to Tharanga throughout the season, were unable to match his performance when it mattered most at the inaugural Ultimate Championship.

The win is expected to generate significant celebration back home in Sri Lanka, where Tharanga has become a source of immense national pride through his continued success on the global athletics circuit.