Calls for Opposition Vigilance as Speaker Leads Controversial CIABOC Member Selection Process

Concerns are mounting over the integrity of the selection process for a new member of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), with opposition parties being urged to closely scrutinise proceedings as Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickremaratne, MP, heads the Constitutional Council responsible for overseeing the appointment.

Controversy Surrounds the Selection

The appointment process has drawn significant attention amid questions about the suitability of having Speaker Wickremaratne lead the selection, given that he is currently reported to be under investigation. Critics argue that such circumstances raise serious questions about the impartiality and credibility of the process, particularly when the body in question is responsible for combating bribery and corruption at the highest levels.

Opposition Called to Take a Stand

Political observers and commentators are urging the opposition to intensify scrutiny of the forthcoming appointment, warning that any lapse in vigilance could compromise the independence of one of Sri Lanka's most critical anti-corruption institutions.

The credibility of CIABOC depends entirely on the integrity of those who appoint its members, as much as on the members themselves.

Implications for Anti-Corruption Efforts

CIABOC plays a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's efforts to address bribery and corruption, and any perception that its membership selection has been influenced by conflicted parties could severely undermine public confidence in the institution.

The Constitutional Council, chaired by the Speaker, oversees key appointments including those to independent commissions.

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickremaratne is currently reported to be subject to an ongoing probe.

Opposition parties are being called upon to remain alert and actively participate in the selection process.

As Sri Lanka continues its struggle against systemic corruption, the manner in which this appointment unfolds is expected to serve as a significant indicator of the government's genuine commitment to upholding institutional independence and accountability.

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