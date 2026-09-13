Sri Lanka's Gang Wars Spiral Into a Crisis That Threatens Every Citizen

A Nation Held Hostage by Organised Crime

What was once whispered about in hushed tones as a problem confined to shadowy criminal networks has burst into the open — Sri Lanka's underworld rivalries have escalated to a point where authorities and public safety experts are now treating them as a full-blown national emergency.

From the Shadows to the Streets

For years, turf wars between rival criminal factions were largely seen as battles fought among gangsters themselves, with ordinary citizens able to maintain a cautious distance. That assumption no longer holds. Violent incidents linked to organised crime have increasingly spilled into public spaces, putting law-abiding Sri Lankans directly in harm's way and shattering any sense of separation between the underworld and everyday life.

The brazenness with which rival groups now operate has alarmed law enforcement officials, community leaders, and policymakers alike. Attacks are no longer restricted to isolated locations or the dead of night — they are occurring in broad daylight, in neighbourhoods across the country.

What Is Driving the Escalation?

Analysts point to several interconnected factors fuelling the surge in gang-related violence:

Fierce competition over lucrative criminal enterprises, including drug trafficking networks that have grown significantly in recent years.

The splintering of previously dominant criminal organisations into smaller, more volatile factions that are harder to monitor and control.

The use of hired muscle and contract violence, which has lowered the threshold for deadly confrontations between rival groups.

Suspected links between certain criminal figures and political or financial enablers who provide protection and resources.

Law Enforcement Under Pressure

Sri Lanka's police and security services find themselves under mounting pressure to demonstrate that the state retains the capacity to uphold public order. Critics argue that past failures to decisively dismantle criminal networks — and persistent allegations of corruption within the system itself — have allowed these organisations to entrench themselves more deeply over time.

Calls are growing louder for a coordinated, multi-agency response that goes beyond routine arrests and targets the financial infrastructure sustaining these criminal networks.

Communities Living in Fear

For residents in areas most affected by gang activity, the impact is deeply personal. Business owners report extortion demands. Parents worry about their children being recruited or caught in crossfire. Community leaders describe a climate of fear in which witnesses to violence are too intimidated to come forward, making prosecution of perpetrators even more difficult.

The situation has moved well beyond a law enforcement problem — it is now a question of whether citizens can feel safe in their own communities.

A Call for Urgent Action

Public safety advocates are urging the government to treat organised crime with the same urgency it would apply to any other national security threat. Proposed measures include strengthened witness protection programmes, tougher anti-money laundering enforcement, and greater transparency and accountability within the police service itself.

Without a serious and sustained response, observers warn, Sri Lanka risks allowing its underworld rivalries to permanently reshape the fabric of public life — with consequences that will be felt far beyond the criminal fringes of society.

Related Video