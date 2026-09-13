Rybakina Dethrones Sabalenka in Dominant Display to Claim Maiden US Open Title

Elena Rybakina delivered a commanding performance to dethrone defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and claim her first-ever US Open title, cementing her status as one of the most formidable players in women's tennis today.

A Statement Victory at Flushing Meadows

The Kazakhstani star showed no mercy against Sabalenka, dismantling the Belarusian's game with her trademark powerful serving and clinical groundstrokes throughout the match. Rybakina's relentless precision left Sabalenka with few answers, as the reigning champion struggled to impose her usual aggressive style on proceedings.

The victory adds the US Open crown to Rybakina's already impressive collection of Grand Slam honours, following her historic Wimbledon triumph in 2022. With this latest success at Flushing Meadows, Rybakina has now firmly established herself among the elite names in the women's game.

Sabalenka Unable to Defend Her Crown

Sabalenka, who had been in outstanding form heading into the final, was unable to replicate the level that had carried her to previous Grand Slam glory. Despite her fighting qualities, the world number one found herself outplayed by an opponent operating at the very peak of her powers.

The defeat will sting for Sabalenka, who had been bidding to defend her US Open crown and further consolidate her position at the top of the women's rankings.

A Champion in Her Prime

For Rybakina, this title represents another significant milestone in a career that continues to reach new heights. Her ability to produce her best tennis on the grandest stages of the sport sets her apart, and tennis observers around the world will now be watching closely to see how many more major titles she can add to her growing collection.

The victory at Flushing Meadows signals that women's tennis has a new dominant force ready to challenge at every Grand Slam going forward.