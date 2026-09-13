Gnanasara Thero Nowhere to Be Found After Supreme Court Nullifies Presidential Pardon

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero was conspicuously absent from his temple in Rajagiriya when prison officials arrived at the premises to act on a landmark Supreme Court ruling that struck down the presidential pardon previously granted to him, police sources revealed.

Officials Arrive to Find Temple Empty

Prison officials who visited the Rajagiriya temple yesterday to take the necessary steps following the Supreme Court's decision found that the controversial Buddhist monk was not present at the location. The development has raised serious concerns among legal and law enforcement circles regarding his whereabouts.

Supreme Court Nullifies Presidential Pardon

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka issued a ruling nullifying the presidential pardon that had been granted to Gnanasara Thero, a decision that legally reinstated the obligations of his original sentence. The ruling necessitated the immediate involvement of prison authorities to enforce the court's directive.

Mounting Concern Over Whereabouts

With the monk failing to be present at his known place of residence, authorities are now faced with the task of locating him. The situation has drawn significant public attention, given the high-profile nature of the case and the constitutional questions surrounding the use of presidential pardons in Sri Lanka.

Further developments are expected as law enforcement officials continue their efforts to trace Gnanasara Thero and ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's order.

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