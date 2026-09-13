Seven Arrested Including Five Air Force Personnel in Mattala Airport Deer Poaching Scandal

Seven individuals, including five Sri Lanka Air Force personnel and two civilians, have been taken into custody in connection with an alleged deer poaching operation at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport premises, authorities have confirmed.

Air Force Members Among the Accused

Among those arrested is an officer attached to the Mattala Air Force camp, raising serious concerns about the conduct of military personnel stationed at the southern airport complex. The remaining four accused are other Air Force personnel connected to the same facility.

The two civilians arrested alongside the military personnel are believed to have played a supporting role in the illegal wildlife activity, though investigators are continuing to establish the full extent of each individual's involvement.

Poaching on Protected Grounds

The alleged poaching is reported to have taken place within or in close proximity to the Mattala airport grounds, an area that falls under strict security and environmental regulations. The airport zone and its surrounding terrain are home to wildlife, including deer, which are protected under Sri Lanka's fauna and flora protection laws.

Wildlife and law enforcement officials launched an investigation following a tip-off, which ultimately led to the arrests. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough inquiry into how the poaching operation was carried out and whether it had been occurring over an extended period.

Legal Action Underway

The suspects are being processed in accordance with both wildlife protection legislation and military conduct regulations. If found guilty, the accused could face penalties under the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance, which carries provisions for imprisonment and fines for those convicted of illegal hunting or poaching of protected animals.

Five Sri Lanka Air Force personnel arrested, including one officer

Two civilians also taken into custody

Alleged poaching took place at or near Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport

Investigations are ongoing by wildlife and law enforcement authorities

The Sri Lanka Air Force has not yet issued an official public statement regarding the arrests. However, the incident is expected to prompt an internal inquiry into the conduct of the personnel involved.

Poaching of wildlife within or near a secured military and civil aviation facility is considered a particularly grave offence, drawing attention from both environmental groups and the broader public.

This case has sparked fresh calls from conservation advocates for stricter monitoring of wildlife within and around state-administered land, including airport zones, where human activity often encroaches on natural habitats. Authorities have urged anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.