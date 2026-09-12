Union Assurance Shines at NAFLIA 2026 with Four National Honours

Union Assurance, widely recognised as Sri Lanka's longest-established private life insurance provider, has reinforced its standing as an industry leader by claiming four national-level accolades at the 17th consecutive National Forum for Life Insurance Advisors, known as NAFLIA 2026.

The prestigious annual event, organised by the Insurance Association of Sri Lanka, serves as one of the most significant platforms for recognising excellence among life insurance professionals across the country. Securing multiple awards at this forum is widely regarded as a mark of distinction within the local insurance sector.

A Continued Tradition of Excellence

The achievement underscores Union Assurance's consistent track record of nurturing high-performing insurance advisors and maintaining rigorous professional standards. The company's recognition at NAFLIA 2026 reflects not only the quality of its advisory workforce but also the strength of its ongoing commitment to customer-focused life insurance solutions.

For a company that has spent decades serving Sri Lankan policyholders, earning national recognition across four separate categories at one of the industry's most prominent forums speaks to the depth of its operational excellence and the calibre of its people.

Significance for the Local Insurance Industry

NAFLIA remains one of the most anticipated events in Sri Lanka's insurance calendar, bringing together advisors, industry stakeholders, and leading insurers to celebrate outstanding performance. The forum's 17th consecutive staging highlights the growing maturity and professionalism of the life insurance sector in Sri Lanka.

Union Assurance's multiple wins at NAFLIA 2026 are expected to further strengthen confidence among both its existing clientele and prospective policyholders, cementing the insurer's reputation as a benchmark for quality and reliability within the country's private life insurance landscape.