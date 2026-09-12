Sri Lanka Fields 156 Athletes for 2026 Asian Games in Japan

The National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka (NOC Sri Lanka) has officially unveiled the national squad that will represent the island nation at the 20th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Japan in 2026, with a total of 156 athletes set to carry the Sri Lankan flag on one of Asia's grandest sporting stages.

A Significant Representation for Sri Lanka

The formal presentation of Team Sri Lanka marks a major milestone in the country's preparations for the prestigious multi-sport event. The delegation of 156 athletes reflects the breadth of sporting talent emerging from across the island and underscores the NOC's commitment to competitive participation at the continental level.

The Asian Games, one of the largest and most celebrated international sporting competitions in the world, brings together thousands of athletes from across the Asian continent every four years. Japan's hosting of the 2026 edition is expected to draw enormous global attention to the event.

Athletes Drawn from Multiple Disciplines

The Sri Lankan contingent is expected to compete across a wide range of sporting disciplines, showcasing the diversity of athletic talent the country has developed in recent years. The NOC Sri Lanka formally presented the full list of selected athletes ahead of the games, giving the nation its first comprehensive look at who will be representing Sri Lanka on the continental stage.

The selection process undertaken by the NOC Sri Lanka aimed to identify athletes who have demonstrated the highest levels of performance and competitiveness, ensuring that the national team is well-equipped to make a meaningful impact at the games.

Building Momentum Ahead of 2026

With the 2026 Asian Games still on the horizon, the early announcement of the squad is intended to give athletes ample time to prepare, train, and peak at the right moment. Sports officials and coaches across various disciplines will now shift focus toward targeted preparation programmes designed to maximise Sri Lanka's medal prospects.

The unveiling of Team Sri Lanka has been welcomed by the country's sporting community as a positive and forward-thinking step, with many hoping that the 156-strong contingent will deliver one of Sri Lanka's most memorable performances at an Asian Games to date.

Further details regarding individual athlete selections, competition schedules, and preparation plans are expected to be announced by NOC Sri Lanka in the months leading up to the event.