Mahinda Rajapaksa to Lead SLPP's 'Janasatana' Rally in Anuradhapura This Saturday

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is set to take centre stage at a major public rally organised by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in Anuradhapura this Saturday, the 12th, party sources have confirmed.

Rally Announced by Senior SLPP Figure

The announcement was made by prominent SLPP member D.V. Chanaka, who confirmed that the gathering, titled "Janasatana," will be led by the former president and party stalwart Mahinda Rajapaksa. The rally is expected to draw a significant crowd to the historic northern capital.

Significance of the Janasatana Rally

The "Janasatana" — loosely translated as "people's platform" — rally signals the SLPP's continued efforts to reassert its political presence across the country. Anuradhapura, a strategically important district in the North Central Province, is considered a key battleground for political mobilisation ahead of future electoral contests.

The choice of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the lead figure underscores the party's reliance on the former president's enduring popularity among its core voter base, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas of the island.

SLPP Seeks to Rebuild Momentum

The rally comes as the SLPP continues its efforts to rebuild its standing following a turbulent period in Sri Lankan politics. Party organisers are expected to use the Anuradhapura event as a platform to rally supporters and outline the party's position on pressing national issues.

Further details regarding the agenda and additional speakers at the event are anticipated to be released in the days leading up to Saturday's gathering.

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