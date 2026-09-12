Workers Uncover Massive Ammunition Cache at Historic Kandy Bungalow

A substantial cache of ammunition has been discovered at an old elite bungalow in the Kahapathwela area, falling under the Galagedara Police Division in the Kandy district, raising serious concerns among local authorities.

Discovery Made During Routine Maintenance

The startling find was made by workers who were carrying out routine maintenance work at the aging bungalow when they stumbled upon the hidden stockpile. The labourers immediately alerted the relevant authorities upon realising the significance of what they had uncovered.

Thousands of Rounds Recovered

A total of 3,711 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the premises, comprising a variety of rounds suited for different types of firearms. The cache included ammunition compatible with pistols as well as automatic weapons, suggesting the stockpile may have been assembled over a considerable period of time.

Investigation Underway

Police from the Galagedara Division have launched a formal investigation into the origins of the ammunition and how it came to be concealed within the property. Authorities are working to establish:

The ownership history of the bungalow and its occupants

The period during which the ammunition was stored on the premises

Whether the cache is linked to any known criminal activity or armed group

The discovery of such a large quantity of ammunition hidden within a private residence is being treated as a matter of serious concern by law enforcement.

The Kahapathwela area, situated within the scenic hill country surroundings of the Kandy district, is not typically associated with such discoveries, making the find all the more significant for local residents and police alike.

Further details are expected to emerge as investigators continue to examine the site and question persons of interest connected to the property.