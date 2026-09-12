Sri Lanka to Launch Groundbreaking Canal-Top Solar Energy Project Over Viyana Canal

A Pioneering Step Towards Renewable Energy

Sri Lanka is preparing to embark on a landmark renewable energy initiative, with plans underway to install the country's first-ever canal-top solar power project over the Viyana Canal. The project marks a significant milestone in the island nation's push towards sustainable and innovative clean energy solutions.

What Is a Canal-Top Solar Project?

Canal-top solar projects involve the installation of solar panels directly above irrigation or water canals, making use of otherwise unused overhead space. This dual-purpose approach not only generates clean electricity but also helps reduce water evaporation from the canals below — a particularly valuable benefit in a tropical country like Sri Lanka where water conservation is critical.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Energy Landscape

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with energy challenges and seeks to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, this project represents a forward-thinking approach to maximising available infrastructure. By utilising the canal corridor, the initiative avoids the need to acquire additional land — a common obstacle facing large-scale solar developments across the country.

The project will be the first of its kind in Sri Lanka

It will be situated over the Viyana Canal

The initiative supports Sri Lanka's broader renewable energy targets

Canal-top installations help conserve water by limiting evaporation

A Model for Future Development

Should the Viyana Canal project prove successful, it could pave the way for similar installations across Sri Lanka's extensive network of irrigation canals. The country has a vast canal infrastructure, particularly in its agricultural heartland, offering considerable potential for replication at scale.

Sri Lanka's move towards canal-top solar energy reflects a growing global trend of integrating renewable power generation with existing water management infrastructure, a strategy that has already shown promise in countries such as India and the Netherlands.

Energy planners and environmental advocates alike are expected to watch this pioneering project closely, as Sri Lanka positions itself as an emerging player in innovative clean energy development within the South Asian region.

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