Two Children Killed in Grenade Attack on Dehiwala Home as Underworld Violence Continues to Grip Sri Lanka

Two young children lost their lives in the early hours of Friday morning when a grenade was hurled at a residential property in Dehiwala, in yet another chilling reminder of the relentless criminal violence that continues to plague Sri Lanka.

Attack Claims Young Lives

The deadly assault, which took place in the predawn hours, targeted the family home and left the two children dead at the scene. Their father, who was also caught in the blast, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Details surrounding the motive for the attack and the identities of those responsible are still emerging, as investigators work to piece together the circumstances that led to the brazen strike on a residential neighbourhood.

A Pattern of Relentless Violence

The Dehiwala attack is the latest in a disturbing and seemingly unending series of violent incidents linked to underworld activity across the island. Fatal attacks have been occurring with alarming frequency, raising serious questions about law enforcement's ability to contain organised criminal networks that appear to operate with growing confidence.

Communities across Sri Lanka continue to bear the human cost of underworld feuds that show no signs of abating, with innocent civilians — including children — increasingly falling victim to targeted violence.

Public Outcry Expected

The killing of two children in a grenade attack is expected to trigger widespread public outrage and renewed calls for authorities to take decisive action against criminal gangs responsible for the escalating violence.

The attack occurred in Dehiwala in the early hours of Friday morning

Two children were killed in the grenade blast

Their father sustained serious injuries and is hospitalised

Investigations into the motive and perpetrators are ongoing

Police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the attack. Authorities have urged anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

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