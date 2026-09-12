Probe Ordered Into Sasheendra Rajapaksa's Alleged Role in Moneragala Tank Bund Demolition

An official investigation has been ordered to determine whether former State Minister of Water Supply and Irrigation Sasheendra Rajapaksa played any role in the demolition of a tank bund in Moneragala, reportedly carried out as part of a so-called treasure hunt.

Deputy Irrigation Minister Aravinda Senarath made the announcement before Parliament, confirming that authorities would look into the alleged incident and establish whether the former minister had any direct involvement.

Serious Allegations Against Former Minister

The incident has drawn considerable attention, with claims that a tank bund in the Moneragala district was deliberately damaged in what appears to have been an unauthorised search for buried treasure. The destruction of irrigation infrastructure raises serious concerns, particularly in an area heavily dependent on such facilities for agricultural water supply.

Sasheendra Rajapaksa, a member of the prominent Rajapaksa political family, served as State Minister of Water Supply and Irrigation during a previous administration. The allegations suggest that the demolition may have taken place under circumstances connected to his tenure or influence.

Parliament Informed of Inquiry

Deputy Minister Senarath assured lawmakers that the investigation would be conducted thoroughly to uncover the full facts surrounding the incident. No further details regarding the timeline or scope of the probe were immediately disclosed.

The damage to irrigation tanks carries significant consequences for farming communities in the Moneragala district, where water management infrastructure is critical to livelihoods. Any deliberate destruction of such assets would be considered a grave offence, and public representatives have called for accountability.

The outcome of the investigation is expected to shed light on the extent of any political involvement in the alleged treasure-hunting operation and determine what legal action, if any, may follow.

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