Sri Lanka Urged to Create Independent Maritime Regulator to Attract Foreign Investment

US Federal Maritime Commission Chief Calls for Regulatory Reform

Sri Lanka must establish an independent maritime regulatory authority if it hopes to ensure fair competition and attract meaningful foreign investment into its shipping sector, according to the Chair of the United States Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).

A Strategic Opportunity for Sri Lanka

The call comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka, as the island nation seeks to leverage its strategic position along one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. Experts and international stakeholders have long argued that Sri Lanka's geographic advantage in the Indian Ocean remains significantly underutilised due to structural and regulatory shortcomings in its maritime industry.

The FMC Chair emphasised that an independent regulatory body would serve as a cornerstone for building investor confidence, ensuring that market participants — both local and foreign — operate on a level playing field free from undue interference or monopolistic practices.

Why Regulation Matters

Independent maritime regulators play a vital role in modern shipping economies. Their responsibilities typically include:

Enforcing fair and transparent competition among shipping lines and port operators

Protecting the interests of cargo owners and consumers

Providing a stable and predictable legal framework for foreign investors

Resolving commercial disputes through an impartial mechanism

Without such a body, potential investors may remain hesitant to commit capital to Sri Lanka's ports and maritime infrastructure, fearing regulatory uncertainty or political interference in commercial decisions.

Sri Lanka's Maritime Potential

Sri Lanka's Colombo Port is already one of South Asia's busiest transshipment hubs, handling a significant volume of regional container traffic. However, analysts note that the country has yet to fully capitalise on opportunities in areas such as bunkering, ship repair, logistics, and maritime services — all of which require robust regulatory oversight to flourish.

An independent maritime regulator is not merely a bureaucratic formality — it is the foundation upon which investor trust and long-term sectoral growth are built.

Next Steps for Policymakers

The remarks from the FMC Chair are expected to add fresh momentum to ongoing discussions within Sri Lanka's government regarding maritime sector reforms. Policymakers are being urged to prioritise the drafting of enabling legislation that would establish such a regulatory authority with clearly defined powers, accountability structures, and operational independence.

Industry observers say that swift action on this front could position Sri Lanka as a preferred maritime investment destination in the South Asian region, giving the country a competitive edge over rival ports as global shipping routes continue to evolve.