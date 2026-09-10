Parliament Set to Take Up Constitutional and Judiciary Reform Bills in Landmark Two-Day Debate

Sri Lanka's Parliament is scheduled to hold a two-day debate on two significant pieces of legislation — the 22nd Constitutional Amendment Bill and the Judicature (Amendment) Bill — on September 24 and 25.

Key Legislative Agenda

The back-to-back parliamentary sessions are expected to draw considerable attention from lawmakers, legal experts, and civil society groups, given the far-reaching implications both bills carry for the country's governance framework and judicial system.

The 22nd Constitutional Amendment Bill has been a subject of intense political discussion, as constitutional reforms of this nature have the potential to reshape the balance of power among the executive, legislature, and judiciary. The Judicature (Amendment) Bill, meanwhile, is anticipated to introduce meaningful changes to the functioning and structure of Sri Lanka's court system.

Significance of the Debate

Constitutional amendments in Sri Lanka require a carefully managed legislative process, and the scheduling of these debates signals the government's intent to move forward with its reform agenda. Both bills are expected to attract robust discussion on the floor of the House, with members of both the ruling coalition and the opposition likely to present their positions.

The 22nd Constitutional Amendment Bill will be taken up for debate on September 24.

The Judicature (Amendment) Bill is scheduled for debate on September 25.

Legal analysts and parliamentary observers will be closely watching the proceedings, as the outcomes of these debates could have lasting consequences for Sri Lanka's democratic institutions and the rule of law.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has seen a series of legislative and constitutional developments in recent years, reflecting the country's ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional accountability and public trust in governance. The scheduling of these two bills for consecutive days underscores the priority the current administration has placed on advancing its reform programme through Parliament.

Further details regarding the order of business and the list of speakers are expected to be confirmed ahead of the scheduled sessions.

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