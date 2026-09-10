Opposition MPs Walk Out of Provincial Council Elections Committee in Show of Frustration

Boycott Disrupts Tenth Round of Talks

Four Opposition members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Provincial Council Elections staged a boycott of the committee's tenth meeting today, signalling growing frustration with the proceedings.

The walkout marks a significant escalation in tensions surrounding the long-delayed effort to establish a framework for holding Provincial Council elections, which have not been conducted in Sri Lanka for several years.

Opposition Cites Mounting Frustration

The Opposition parliamentarians cited frustration as the driving force behind their decision to absent themselves from the scheduled sitting. While specific grievances were not elaborated upon in detail, the move reflects broader discontent with the pace and direction of the committee's deliberations.

The boycott left the committee unable to proceed as a fully representative body, raising questions about the future progress of its work and the prospects for reaching a consensus on reviving Provincial Council polls.

Provincial Council Elections Long Overdue

Provincial Council elections in Sri Lanka have been repeatedly postponed over recent years, drawing widespread criticism from opposition parties, civil society groups, and democratic governance advocates who argue that the delays undermine devolution of power and local representation.

The Parliamentary Select Committee was established to address the legislative and procedural obstacles standing in the way of holding these elections, making the ongoing disagreements within the body all the more consequential.

What Happens Next

It remains to be seen whether the boycotting members will return to future sittings or whether today's action signals a more prolonged withdrawal from the process. Political observers will be watching closely to see if party leaders can broker an agreement to bring all stakeholders back to the table before the committee's work is further derailed.

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