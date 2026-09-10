Freedom Defenders Lodge Formal Complaint Over Lawyer Achala Senevirathne's Arrest

Civil society organisation Freedom Defenders – Sri Lanka has submitted a formal petition to the Ministry of Public Security, raising serious concerns over the arrest of lawyer Achala Senevirathne and calling for accountability from the relevant authorities.

Formal Complaint Submitted

The group lodged the complaint directly with the Ministry of Public Security, challenging what it described as a deeply troubling development involving the detention of a legal professional. The move signals growing unease among civil society actors over the manner in which the arrest was carried out.

Civil Society Raises Alarm

Freedom Defenders – Sri Lanka has been vocal in its defence of democratic rights and individual liberties, and the organisation's decision to escalate the matter to the ministry level underscores the seriousness with which it views the circumstances surrounding Senevirathne's arrest.

A formal written petition was submitted to the Ministry of Public Security

The complaint challenges the legitimacy and conduct surrounding the arrest

The group is calling for a transparent review of the case

Broader Implications

The arrest of a practising lawyer has drawn attention from rights advocates across the country, with many expressing concern that such actions could have a chilling effect on the legal community and on those who speak out in defence of civil liberties in Sri Lanka.

Freedom Defenders – Sri Lanka has made clear its intention to hold authorities accountable and to pursue the matter through all available legal and administrative channels.

The Ministry of Public Security had not issued a public response to the petition at the time of reporting. The case is expected to attract further scrutiny from legal and human rights circles as developments unfold.