Namal's Father-in-Law Breaks Silence on Limini Rajapaksa's Alleged Political Ambitions

Thilak Weerasinghe, the prominent businessman and father-in-law of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa, has spoken out publicly to dismiss growing speculation surrounding his daughter Limini Rajapaksa's potential entry into Sri Lankan politics — amid Namal's ongoing remand custody.

Weerasinghe Rejects Political Rumours

Weerasinghe moved swiftly to quell rumours that have been circulating in political circles suggesting that Limini, wife of the detained SLPP organiser, may be positioning herself for a role in active politics while her husband remains behind bars.

The businessman categorically denied the speculation, stating that no such plans are currently in place and dismissing the reports as unfounded conjecture.

Namal Rajapaksa Remains in Remand Custody

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a key figure within the SLPP, is currently held on remand as legal proceedings against him continue. His detention has drawn considerable public and political attention, reigniting discussions about the future direction of the Rajapaksa political dynasty.

Against this backdrop, speculation had mounted that Limini Rajapaksa could step into the political arena, potentially to maintain the family's political presence and influence during a particularly turbulent period for the SLPP.

Family Maintains Low Profile

Despite the intense scrutiny surrounding the Rajapaksa family, Weerasinghe's public statement signals a deliberate effort by the family to distance itself from such narratives and manage public perception during an evidently difficult time.

Political analysts note that the rumours reflect broader anxieties within SLPP ranks about the party's organisational strength and leadership continuity in the absence of one of its most prominent figures.

As Namal's legal situation continues to unfold, observers across the political spectrum will be closely watching for any further developments concerning both his case and the future role — political or otherwise — of his wife Limini Rajapaksa.