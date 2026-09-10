Namal Rajapaksa Storms Parliament from Prison, Alleges Rs. 4.62 Billion Coal Scandal

Opposition MP Makes Dramatic Parliamentary Appearance While on Remand

In a striking turn of events, Opposition Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa arrived directly from prison to participate in parliamentary proceedings, using the occasion to level serious allegations against the current government over what he described as a massive coal scandal.

Billions Worth of Coal Allegedly Unaccounted For

Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, alleged that approximately 120,000 metric tonnes of coal — valued at around Rs. 4.62 billion — have gone missing under the watch of the present administration. The MP called for an urgent and transparent investigation into what he characterised as a significant misappropriation of state resources.

Sharp Criticism Directed at the Government

Speaking from the floor of Parliament, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP did not hold back in his criticism, demanding accountability from the government over the whereabouts of the coal stock. He argued that the alleged disappearance of such a substantial quantity of a critical energy resource raises serious questions about the management of the country's power sector supply chain.

The Opposition MP questioned how such a large volume of coal could go missing without those responsible being held accountable, calling the situation a glaring example of governmental mismanagement.

Rare Parliamentary Appearance Under Custody

Namal Rajapaksa's appearance in Parliament while remaining in state custody drew considerable attention both inside and outside the chamber. Under Sri Lankan law, MPs on remand may be escorted to Parliament to fulfil their legislative duties, a constitutional provision that ensures elected representatives retain their right to participate in the country's law-making process regardless of their legal status.

His presence in the chamber was seen as a pointed political statement, with the opposition MP making clear that despite his incarceration, he intends to remain an active and vocal critic of the ruling government. Political observers noted that the allegations, if substantiated, could place significant pressure on the administration to provide a full public accounting of the country's coal reserves and procurement processes.

Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka's coal supply, primarily used to power the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant — the country's largest electricity generation facility — has historically been a subject of controversy, with past governments facing questions over procurement costs and supply management. Rajapaksa's latest allegations are expected to intensify parliamentary scrutiny of how coal stocks are procured, stored, and accounted for by the relevant state institutions.

The government is yet to issue a formal response to the specific claims made by the opposition MP. Parliamentary watchdog groups and civil society organisations are likely to follow developments closely as calls for an independent audit of the alleged missing coal supplies grow louder.

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