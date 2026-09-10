Apple's Foldable iPhone Duo Arrives with a $1,999 Price Tag in Landmark Product Shake-Up

Technology giant Apple has officially unveiled its much-anticipated foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, marking one of the most significant overhauls to the company's flagship iPhone lineup in recent memory. The device carries a starting price of $1,999, positioning it firmly at the premium end of the global smartphone market.

A Bold New Direction for Apple

The launch of the iPhone Duo signals Apple's formal entry into the foldable smartphone category, a segment that rivals such as Samsung and Huawei have been competing in for several years. By introducing a foldable form factor under its iconic iPhone brand, Apple is making a clear statement that it intends to lead — rather than simply follow — in next-generation mobile hardware design.

What to Expect from the Device

The iPhone Duo represents a major departure from Apple's traditional smartphone design language. The foldable format allows the device to function both as a compact handset and expand into a larger display, offering users greater versatility in how they interact with their device.

Starting retail price of $1,999

Foldable display design marking Apple's first entry into the category

Positioned as part of a broader flagship lineup overhaul

What This Means for Sri Lankan Consumers

For Sri Lankan tech enthusiasts and Apple loyalists, the arrival of the iPhone Duo will be closely watched, though the premium price point is likely to place the device beyond the reach of most everyday consumers on the island. With the Sri Lankan rupee still navigating post-crisis recovery, a device priced at nearly $2,000 will translate to a considerable sum in local currency once import duties and retailer margins are applied.

Nevertheless, the announcement is expected to generate significant buzz among the country's growing base of premium smartphone users, particularly those who follow global technology trends closely.

Apple's move into foldable smartphones is widely seen as one of the most consequential product decisions the company has made in years, with industry observers expecting it to reshape consumer expectations across the entire smartphone market.

Further details regarding regional availability, official pricing in Asian markets, and local distribution channels are yet to be confirmed by Apple.

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