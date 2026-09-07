Pathum Nissanka Returns to Sri Lanka Squad Following Surgical Recovery

Sri Lankan opening batter Pathum Nissanka has made his return to the national cricket squad following a period of recovery from surgery, bringing a welcome boost to the team's batting lineup.

Nissanka, one of Sri Lanka's most dependable top-order batters in recent years, had been sidelined due to a surgical procedure, leaving a noticeable gap at the top of the batting order during his absence.

His return is expected to strengthen Sri Lanka's batting unit considerably, as the left-hander has established himself as a key figure across all formats of the game for the island nation.

A Valued Presence in the Sri Lankan Setup

Nissanka has been among Sri Lanka's most consistent performers in international cricket, regularly providing solid starts at the top of the order and building crucial partnerships with fellow batters. His ability to anchor innings while also playing aggressive strokes when required makes him a vital cog in Sri Lanka's batting machinery.

The cricketing fraternity and fans across the island had eagerly awaited news of his recovery, and his reintegration into the squad will come as a significant relief to team management and selectors alike.

Squad Strengthened Ahead of Upcoming Commitments

With Sri Lanka facing a busy international schedule, the timing of Nissanka's return could prove crucial. His inclusion provides the national side with greater depth and experience at the top of the order as they prepare for forthcoming fixtures.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will no doubt be delighted to see the talented opener back in national colours, with hopes that he can quickly return to his best form and make a meaningful contribution to the team's performances on the field.

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