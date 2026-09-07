Choka Malli' Flees to Thailand Hours Before Supreme Court Slaps Travel Ban

Former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Deputy Minister Premalal Jayasekara, widely known by his alias 'Choka Malli', had already departed the country for Thailand by the time the Supreme Court imposed an overseas travel ban on him last Friday, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has revealed.

Departure Discovered by CID

Investigators from the CID confirmed that Jayasekara had slipped out of Sri Lanka before the travel restriction could take effect, effectively rendering the court order moot at the time it was issued. The discovery has raised serious questions about how the former deputy minister managed to leave the island unimpeded in the shadow of ongoing legal proceedings against him.

A Controversial Political Figure

Jayasekara has long been a polarising figure in Sri Lankan political circles. His nickname 'Choka Malli' is well recognised across the country, and his tenure as a deputy minister under the SLPP government kept him frequently in the public eye. His departure abroad ahead of a court-imposed travel ban is likely to intensify scrutiny of the mechanisms in place to prevent individuals facing legal proceedings from leaving Sri Lanka.

Concerns Over Border Oversight

The incident has prompted wider concern among legal observers and the public regarding the effectiveness of coordination between the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and immigration authorities. Critics argue that travel bans must be enforced proactively rather than reactively if they are to serve any meaningful legal purpose.

The CID is continuing its investigation into the matter, and it remains to be seen what steps authorities will take to ensure Jayasekara's return to Sri Lanka to face due legal process.