Sri Lanka's Hidden Treasure: Gem Reserves Tipped as Potential New Foreign Exchange Asset

Sri Lanka, long celebrated for producing some of the world's finest gemstones, may be sitting on an untapped economic lifeline, with industry experts and officials pointing to the island's gem reserves as a potential new source of foreign exchange earnings.

A Glittering Opportunity

The proposal to position Sri Lanka's gemstone wealth as a formal foreign exchange asset has gained traction among policymakers and industry stakeholders, who argue that the sector remains significantly underdeveloped relative to its true potential. The country, historically renowned for precious stones including sapphires, rubies, and cat's eyes, could leverage its natural mineral wealth to strengthen its external reserves and reduce its dependence on traditional foreign currency sources such as tourism and remittances.

Strategic Value of the Gem Sector

Sri Lanka's gemstone industry has for centuries attracted buyers from across the globe, with the island's blue sapphires in particular commanding premium prices on international markets. Despite this reputation, analysts note that the full economic value of the country's gem reserves has yet to be systematically harnessed at a national level.

Sri Lanka is among the world's top producers of precious and semi-precious gemstones

The sector has the potential to generate significant hard currency through regulated exports

Formalising gem reserves as a foreign exchange asset could attract structured investment into the industry

Greater regulatory oversight could curb illicit trading and ensure more revenue flows into the national economy

Broader Economic Context

The proposal comes as Sri Lanka continues its recovery from the devastating economic crisis of 2022, which saw the country default on its foreign debt and face severe shortages of essential goods due to depleted foreign exchange reserves. Since then, the government has been actively exploring diverse avenues to stabilise and grow its external earnings base.

Positioning gem reserves as a recognised foreign exchange asset could serve as a meaningful complement to Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery efforts, offering a sustainable and home-grown source of hard currency.

Path Forward

For this vision to be realised, experts stress the need for a clear regulatory framework governing the extraction, valuation, and export of gemstones. Strengthening the role of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority, improving transparency in the trading process, and encouraging value-added gem cutting and jewellery manufacturing within Sri Lanka are seen as critical steps toward maximising the sector's foreign exchange contribution.

If managed effectively, Sri Lanka's glittering underground wealth could prove to be far more than a cultural heritage — it may well become a cornerstone of the country's economic resilience for decades to come.