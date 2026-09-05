UAE Women Keep Semi-Final Dream Alive With Dominant Win Over Indonesia at Asia Cup

UAE Bowl Out Indonesia for 73 in Commanding Display

The United Arab Emirates women's cricket team kept their semi-final aspirations firmly intact at the 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup, delivering a complete and disciplined performance to defeat Indonesia convincingly, bowling them out for just 73 runs before completing the chase with six wickets to spare.

Bowlers Set the Platform

It was UAE's bowling unit that proved to be the difference-maker, dismantling the Indonesian batting lineup with precision and control. The total of 73 proved well below par, and UAE's batters made relatively comfortable work of the run chase, crossing the line with wickets to spare and underscoring the gulf in class between the two sides on the day.

Road Ahead Remains Challenging

Despite the encouraging victory, UAE's path to the semi-finals is not yet in their own hands. The side must:

Defeat Bangladesh in their upcoming group stage fixture on September 8

Hope that results elsewhere in the tournament fall in their favour

The win has injected renewed confidence into the UAE camp, but the margin for error remains razor-thin as the tournament enters its decisive phase.

A Moment to Build On

For a UAE side looking to establish themselves as a competitive force in Asian women's cricket, a performance of this nature carries significance beyond the result alone. A collective effort with ball in hand, followed by a measured chase, reflects a growing maturity within the squad that will give their supporters plenty of reason for optimism heading into their must-win encounter against Bangladesh.

Related Video