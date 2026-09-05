Litro Gas Lanka Slashes Domestic LP Gas Prices With Immediate Effect

Sri Lankan households received welcome relief on Wednesday as Litro Gas Lanka announced an immediate reduction in the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders, taking effect from the 5th of this month.

The state-owned gas distributor confirmed that the price cut applies to domestic LP gas cylinders, offering some much-needed respite to consumers who have been grappling with the rising cost of living in recent times.

Relief for Household Consumers

The price reduction is expected to benefit millions of Sri Lankan families who rely on LP gas as their primary source of cooking fuel. Litro Gas Lanka remains one of the country's leading suppliers of liquefied petroleum gas, and its pricing decisions have a direct and significant impact on household budgets across the island.

The announcement comes at a time when Sri Lankan consumers have been under considerable financial pressure, and any downward adjustment in essential utility costs is likely to be broadly welcomed by the public.

A Step in the Right Direction

Consumer advocacy groups have long called on both Litro Gas Lanka and its competitor Laugfs Gas to align domestic pricing more closely with movements in global LP gas commodity markets. Today's reduction suggests that falling international prices may be feeding through to local consumers.

Consumers are advised to visit their nearest Litro Gas dealer or check official Litro Gas Lanka communications for the revised price breakdown applicable to each cylinder size.

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