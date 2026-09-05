Australia Axes Key Graduate Diploma Programme Favoured by International Students

The Australian government has moved to block new international student enrolments in the Graduate Diploma of Management (Learning), a qualification that had grown increasingly popular among overseas students seeking pathways to residency and extended stay in the country.

A Popular Pathway Now Closed

The Graduate Diploma of Management (Learning) had become one of the more sought-after programmes among international students, many of whom enrolled in the course as a stepping stone toward longer-term opportunities in Australia. The decision to cancel new enrolments marks a significant shift in the country's approach to managing its international student intake.

Australian authorities have indicated that the move is part of a broader effort to strengthen the integrity of the nation's education and migration system, targeting courses that may have been used primarily for visa-related purposes rather than genuine academic advancement.

Impact on Sri Lankan Students

The development is expected to affect a considerable number of Sri Lankan students who have either been considering or actively planning to enrol in the programme. Australia remains one of the top destinations for Sri Lankan graduates seeking postgraduate education and overseas work experience.

Students already enrolled in the programme are advised to contact their respective institutions and seek guidance from registered migration agents regarding how this policy change may affect their current visa conditions and future plans.

Broader Crackdown on International Student Visas

This cancellation is part of a series of measures the Australian government has introduced in recent months aimed at tightening controls over international student enrolments. Authorities have expressed concern over certain vocational and postgraduate courses being used as migration vehicles rather than genuine educational pursuits.

New enrolments in the Graduate Diploma of Management (Learning) are no longer permitted for international students.

The move aligns with Australia's wider immigration reform agenda targeting student visa integrity.

Existing students may face uncertainty regarding their current enrolment status and post-study work rights.

Sri Lankan students and families with plans to pursue education in Australia are strongly encouraged to verify the status of their chosen programmes directly with Australian institutions and to stay updated on any further policy announcements from the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

Related Video