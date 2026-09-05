Sri Lanka Courts UAE Tourists and Investors as Bilateral Trade Hits $1.7 Billion

Sri Lanka is actively courting the United Arab Emirates for stronger tourism ties and greater investment flows, as bilateral trade between the two nations reaches a significant milestone of $1.7 billion.

A Growing Economic Partnership

The island nation has been stepping up efforts to deepen its economic relationship with the UAE, targeting both high-value tourists from the Gulf state and potential investors looking to capitalise on Sri Lanka's recovering economy. The $1.7 billion trade figure underscores the already substantial commercial links between Colombo and Abu Dhabi, and Sri Lankan officials are keen to build on that foundation.

Sri Lanka's outreach to the UAE comes at a critical time, as the country continues its post-economic crisis recovery and seeks to diversify its revenue streams beyond traditional export sectors. Attracting Gulf-based capital and visitors is seen as a key pillar of that broader strategy.

Tourism in Focus

UAE nationals represent a lucrative tourism market, known for high spending and a preference for premium travel experiences. Sri Lanka, with its world-class beaches, rich cultural heritage, and expanding hospitality infrastructure, is positioning itself as an attractive destination for Emirati and expatriate travellers based in the Gulf.

Authorities are working to enhance direct connectivity, streamline visa processes, and promote Sri Lanka's tourism offerings within the UAE market, with the aim of significantly increasing visitor numbers from the region in the coming years.

Investment Opportunities on the Table

Beyond tourism, Sri Lanka is presenting the UAE's investment community with opportunities across a range of sectors, including port development, renewable energy, real estate, and logistics. The country's strategic location along major Indian Ocean shipping lanes continues to be a central selling point for foreign investors.

Sri Lankan officials have been engaging with UAE-based business groups and government entities to highlight policy reforms and incentives introduced in recent years to create a more investor-friendly environment.

Strengthening Bilateral Bonds

The UAE is already home to a significant Sri Lankan expatriate community, whose remittances form an important part of Sri Lanka's foreign exchange earnings. This human connection has long served as a bridge between the two countries, and policymakers on both sides appear eager to translate that goodwill into deeper formal economic cooperation.

As Sri Lanka continues its journey toward economic stabilisation and growth, partnerships with financially robust nations such as the UAE are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the country's recovery trajectory.

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