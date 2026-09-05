England Hand Hat-Trick Hero Henry Crocombe First Call-Up Ahead of Sri Lanka ODI Series

England have handed seam bowler Henry Crocombe his first senior call-up to the One Day International squad ahead of their upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, rewarding the Sussex pacer following a standout run of form that included a remarkable hat-trick.

A Reward for Outstanding Form

Crocombe, who plays his county cricket for Sussex, has caught the attention of England selectors with his consistent wicket-taking ability and his headline-grabbing hat-trick, which played a significant role in earning him a place in the national setup. The call-up represents a major milestone in the young bowler's career as he steps into international cricket for the first time.

Series Against Sri Lanka Provides Perfect Stage

The ODI series against Sri Lanka is set to provide England with an opportunity to blood new talent while maintaining their competitive edge in the format. For Crocombe, the series represents a chance to make an immediate impression on the international stage and stake a claim for a longer-term role within the England setup.

What It Means for Sri Lanka

From a Sri Lankan perspective, the inclusion of an uncapped and relatively unknown bowler adds an element of unpredictability to England's attack. Sri Lanka's batters will need to prepare carefully for a bowler whose skills have been sharp enough to earn recognition at the highest level of the game.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be eagerly anticipating the series, which promises to be a compelling contest between two sides with rich ODI traditions. Crocombe's debut, should it come, will be one of the key storylines to watch as the action unfolds.

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